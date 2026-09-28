Ariana Grande Is a No-Show at the 2026 MTV VMAs Amid Public Break

Although she was nominated for multiple MTV VMAs, Ariana Grande was a no-show at the annual event on Sunday.

Among the awards she was nominated for were Video of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Song of the Summer for her track “Hate That I Made You Love Me, and Best Artist.

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The Wicked star didn’t attend the event just weeks after her rep announced she was “taking a step back from visibility.”

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily,” the rep explained. “And then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

After the announcement was made online, the singer detailed the reason behind her decision.

“Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion,” she told the crowd during one of her Eternal Sunshine Tour performances. “So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing.”

She then shared, “It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago, and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place. And I want you to know many things can be true at the same time. I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f— opposite.”

After stating that boundaries need “to be set,” Grande said she wanted a relaxing, well-deserved “break” from the public.

“Also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life,” she continued. “No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share. The rest of that s— is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it. I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you, and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”

Along with taking a public break, Grande decided to withdraw from the upcoming West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, in which she was set to star alongside Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.