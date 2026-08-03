Disney+ Show Canceled, Will End After Upcoming Season

A popular Disney+ animated sitcom, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is coming to an end, but not before airing a fourth and final season that began streaming last week.

Louder and Prouder‘s had a home on Disney+ since February 2023 and the series serves a reboot of the original which aired on the Disney channel over four years in the early 2000’s.

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Deadline reports that the fourth season, which premiered July 29, will serve as the series’ last. The final season coincides with the 25th anniversary of the series’ original premiere on Disney. A stop-motion film, A Proud Family Wizmas, will air on Disney+ later this year as a holiday special.

Disney+ describes the series the following way: After a life-changing turning point for the Proud family, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” launches into its boldest season yet. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending, and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they’re strongest when they face it together.

All 10 episodes of Louder and Prouder‘s final season are now available on the streamer. The fourth and final season, along with seasons one and two, had 10 episodes a piece. The third season was only nine episodes.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has a main cast that features the voices of Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, and Cedric The Entertainer. Previous guest stars have included Lizzo and Rob Riggle. Deadline reports that the final season include Mariah Carey, JB Smoove, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson and a host of others.

Over its Disney+ run Louder and Prouder has won a trio of NAACP Image Awards and a Children’s & Family Emmy Award.