Several Kacey Musgraves Concerts Suddenly Canceled

Kacey Musgraves has quietly canceled three concert dates from her upcoming Middle of Nowhere Tour, including opening night.

Last week, Musgraves removed a Chicago show at the United Center on Aug. 20, a Boston show at TD Garden on Aug. 29 and a Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on Sept. 2 from her website. Fans were reportedly notified of the cancellations and corresponding refunds via email, with many sharing screenshots and disappointment on social media.

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Those three dates were recently added dates, not part of the tour’s original schedule. Musgraves has not spoken out on the matter, but TMZ reported that “the move was strictly a scheduling decision.”

Musgraves still has shows in each of those markets, as they were added as secondary concerts after the initial shows in those cities sold well. She is playing Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 21 — the day after the canceled Chicago date — Boston’s TD Garden on Aug. 28 — the day before the canceled Boston date — as well as a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 — the day before her canceled Brooklyn date.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kacey Musgraves accepts the Best Country Song award for “The Architect” onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The timing of the shows would lead one to believe that the cancellations stem from the secondary shows not selling as well as the first wave of shows.

Musgraves is still set to kick off the tour in Chicago on Aug. 21, which also happens to be her 38th birthday. In addition to the aforementioned stops in Boston and New York, she will also hit Toronto, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle, with the North American leg of the tour running through October.

In the new year, she’ll pick up in Sydney, Australia; Brisbane, Australia; Glasgow, UK; Manchester, UK; and finish with London, UK.

The tour will mainly promote her new Middle of Nowhere album, which launched in May. In it, Musgraves returns to her country roots after a few twisty-turny experimental albums.

The country music star broke out in 2013 with her debut album Same Trailer Different Park before earning the Grammy for Album of the Year with 2018’s Golden Hour.