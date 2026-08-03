Stephen Curry Reacts to LeBron James Not Choosing Warriors

Golden State point guard Steph Curry isn’t overly concerned that friend/rival LeBron James opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers instead of Curry’s Warriors.

As Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP tells it, he didn’t exactly let himself get caught up in the hypothetical of teaming with James and chasing another championship in the Bay Area.

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“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said per The Athletic. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

The thought of James pairing with Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State first gained momentum when LeBron opted not to play a ninth season with the Los Angeles Lakers and instead enter unrestricted free agency.

Then, Green opted out of his contract (he’s since re-signed), presumably to ensure the team had enough salary cap space to sign James and the team’s Polymarket title odds for the 2026-27 season shot to 4%. Sure, that number seems minuscule, but at the time, it was tied for seventh-highest on Polymarket.

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Now that James is a Sixer and Curry and Green remain Warriors, Golden State’s current chances of a title have dipped to just 1% on Polymarket. Not coincidentally, Philadelphia’s are now being wagered at the third-highest percent (14%), trailing only a pair of Western Conference teams: Oklahoma City, the 2025 NBA champions (22%) and San Antonio (21%) who lost this season’s NBA Finals to the New York Knicks.

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In Philadelphia, James will attempt to become the first player in NBA history to win a championship with four different franchises. He’s previously won two titles with the Miami Heat and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers.

Had James gone to Golden State, he’d have had that same opportunity. Combined, James and Curry have eight NBA championships and six MVP awards. Oddly enough, both Curry and James were born in the same Akron, OH hospital.

With Curry playing in the Western Conference and James in the East, the possibility exists that they can meet in the NBA Finals to determine which eventual Hal of Famer will walk away with their fifth title.

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