‘MasterChef’ Favorite Dies After Brain Tumor Diagnosis: Mariusz Komenda Was 44

Mariusz Komenda, a contestant on the eighth season of MasterChef Poland, has passed away. He was 44.

Komenda died earlier this week as a result of a brain tumor he was diagnosed with just a few months ago. His appearance on MasterChef Poland was in 2019.

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His death was confirmed by the TVN network, which airs MasterChef in Poland. The network shared a statement with People, that read, “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Mariusz Komenda’s death. Mariusz was part of the ‘MasterChef’ family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy, and a love for cooking.

“Over the years, he returned to us, sharing his knowledge, experience and passion for the kitchen,” the statement added. “It is hard to find words that could express our sorrow. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and everyone who had the chance to know him. Mariusz, we will miss you very much.”

Komenda was diagnosed with the brain tumor in January after being admitted to the hospital for what was first thought to be a stroke.

MasterChef TVN’s official Instagram account shared a statement, along with a photo of Komenda, following his passing. Their statement, translated from Polish, read, “With great sadness we accepted the news of the death of Mariusz Komenda. Mariusz was part of the MasterChef family. We will remember him as a man full of passion, energy and love for cooking. He’s been coming back for years sharing his knowledge, experience and passion for the kitchen.

It’s hard to find words to express our sorrow.

We share in pain with his family, loved ones and everyone who had the chance to know him.

Mariusz, you will be greatly missed.”

Along with his son, Mariusz Komenda opened a restaurant in Poland in 2025.