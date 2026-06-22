Major ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Member Returning



The 10th season of the popular Netflix reality show Selling Sunset will look an awful lot like the show’s first few seasons. Longtime cast member Christine Quinn, a licensed real estate agent, is rejoining the cast.

Quinn previously appeared on the show from its inception in 2019 through 2022. After the show’s fifth season, Quinn opted to leave the series.

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After departing Selling Sunset Quinn made other notable appearances on TV and streaming. In 2023 she competed as Scorpio on The Masked Singer, and in spring 2025 she competed in the Peacock series House of Villains’ third season.

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With Quinn now back in the fold, Season 10 began filming earlier this month and TMZ reported that the cast and cameras were spotted at a Rose Day event at the King Gillette Mansion in Calabasas.

Selling Sunset follows agents within the Oppenheim Group, a high-end brokerage firm with offices across California. In addition to their business ventures and attempt to close mega real estate deals, the agents’ personal lives are also heavily featured within the reality series. Season 10’s premiere date is yet to be announced, though it’s not expected to stream until 2027 at the earliest.

Will "Outlast: The Jungle" be the #2 global Netflix show this week?

In addition to housing Selling Sunset, Netflix is home to fascination among Polymarket bettors. Among the shows and movies that are of interest to bettors are what will be the top global movie on the streaming platform this week. Maternal Instinct is the current overall favorite at 97% while Voicemails for Isabelle is in second place, barely making a blip at 2%.

Other popular outcomes being traded on Polymarket include which show will be #2 in the United States this week. Outlast: The Jungle is the current favorite among those betting, at 10%. Michael Jackson: The Verdict (4%) is next, just ahead of AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 3 (3%).

Chances are, once Christine Quinn and Selling Sunset return for their tenth season, the series will be popular among bettors and viewers alike.

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