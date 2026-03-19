Christine Quinn Might Not Actually Return to ‘Selling Sunset,’ Despite Ongoing Negotiations

Christine Quinn’s comeback to Netflix’s Selling Sunset has been halted. TMZ reports the dispute between her and the streamer has to do with location and accommodations.

Quinn remains in active negotiations to return for Season 10. It boils down to where she’ll live during filming, and who’s paying the costs.

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Quinn currently lives full-time in the Dallas area with her son, Christian, after relocating in early 2025 amid a divorce. Selling Sunset lives in Los Angeles, where producers want her based for five to six months for filming, which creates the dilemma.

Producers are willing to compromise, which may result in her possibly being able to have a split-time arrangement between Dallas and L.A. She is also negotiating for production to cover her travel and accommodations. Quinn famously quit the show in 2022 after Season 5. At the time, she was dealing with allegations from the Oppenheim Group about her bribing a client, which she denies.

Quinn’s ex-husband, Christian Dumontet (Richard), filed for divorce in April 2024 after three years of marriage. The divorce filing came following his arrest for domestic violence involving their son. The split was contentious, with accusations of abuse, restraining orders in place, and disputes over custody and money.

Quinn didn’t initially plan to migrate to the South but says there were no options. “I really didn’t have a choice. I was granted an emergency protective order so my ex couldn’t come to the house. He violated that, and would keep coming back,” she told PEOPLE in 2025.

She says the split so bad that she didn’t have access to her emails, bank accounts, and more because her ex “commandeered” her phone number.

“People really don’t know this. I was hacked out of my entire life. I was stripped of my entire life overnight — I literally had nothing. And it was dehumanizing,” she explained, adding, “I was completely resourceless.”

She says before his arrest, the issues were present and getting progressively worse. Ultimately, she says it began to impact their young son, and she knew she needed to make a change. Much of their relationship problems, she says, stemmed from her ex’s need to control her.

“There were times where my husband, literally, where I had to go to work and he would lay himself under my car,” she claimed. “I would sit for an hour until I finally missed a meeting and gave up and would go back inside, or he would shut the gates down so I couldn’t leave. It was bad.”

She’s enjoying living in Dallas. Now, she has family support nearby and is focused on rebuilding.