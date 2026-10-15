‘Health-Related Matter’ Has NBA Star ‘Out Indefinitely’

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis is out indefinitely, all but certain to miss the Warriors’ season-opener later this month, and seemingly more time.

Porzingis, who was acquired by the Warriors from the Hawks ahead of last season’s trade deadline, played in just 15 games for Golden State following the trade. Injuries ended his season early, a common theme for the 31-year-old former fourth overall draft pick. He’s missed 90 games over the last two seasons.

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Thus far this season, Porzingis has been out for all of training camp and the Warriors’ five preseason games. His specific health issue keeping him off the court has not been made public, but the Warriors did announce Wednesday their intention to keep him sidelined.

“Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter (that’s kept him out of preseason action) but will be around the team,” Golden State said in a statement released by the team. “An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate.”

Once the Warriors released their statement, social media began to speculate on Porzingis’ health – generally in unflattering terms – prompting the Warriors’ big man to fire off a tweet of his own.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better,” Porzingis wrote Wednesday. “I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon. It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it.

“Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

Hello people, I'm working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I'm getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I'll be feeling great again soon.



It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some… — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) October 14, 2026

Golden State will certainly miss the man in the middle. The Warriors signed Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason with the intention of having him start. He’s averaged better than 19 points, seven rebounds and nearly two blocks a game throughout his pro career.

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With or without Porzingis in the lineup, Polymarket bettors don’t like the Warriors’ chances this season. They’ve been given just a 2% chance to win the NBA’s Western Conference this year, quite a bit behind the favorites, San Antonio (35%) and Oklahoma City (34%).

Will the Golden State Warriors be the 2027 NBA Western Conference Champion?

Golden State opens their season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, October 21.

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