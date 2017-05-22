Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Offer to Be Surrogates to Kim Kardashian

On Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner received a letter from a lawyer whose married clients were interested in buying the reality star’s eggs, saying that she has an “impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner naturally found the offer flattering, but her doctor told her donating eggs at her age isn’t a possibility.

“It’s definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she’s 61,” Kourtney Kardashian said of the request. “I don’t think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous.”

Although Jenner can’t produce any more eggs, her doctor told her she could still carry a child full term, leading daughter Kim Kardashian to ask her, “Do you want to carry mine?”

“If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds,” Jenner replied. “I really would.”

“I already offered myself. So, don’t act like you’re the only Mother Theresa in here,” Kourtney chimed in.

After the birth of Kim and Kanye West’s son, Saint, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star’s doctor revealed that it was too risky for her to conceive again. Kim suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the uterine wall. She faced the condition during both of her births

“This is definitely the last baby Kim is having herself,” the source said. “Doctors told her getting pregnant again is just too risky. The two pregnancies did so much damage to her body, it’s just not worth it. If she wanted more, adoption wouldn’t be out of the question.”

