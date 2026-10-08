Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence About A-Lister Calling Her ‘Annoying’

Nearly a year after Jennifer Lawrence called her “annoying” in a Vanity Fair interview, Kourtney Kardashian breaks her silence on the situation.

In the interview, released in November 2025, Lawrence, who is a big fan of the Kardashian family, said the eldest Kardashian sister drove her nuts and was “more annoying than ever.”

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During the Season 8 premiere of The Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian sister talked to longtime friend Simon Huck about Lawrence’s remark and how the Hunger Games star had reached out through Kim.

“Well, my mom wrote something, like, ‘Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, I talked to them last night, they’re the best,’ and I go, ‘F— that bitch Jennifer Lawrence,’” Kourtney explained. “I said to my mom, ‘Okay, [Lawrence] thinks she’s one of my sisters? I’ll f—ing slap the s— out of her.’ I was like, ‘Invite her over and we can … I’ll go for it like she’s my sister.’”

Kourtney further explained that Jennifer asked Kim for her personal email and wrote, “I just feel like I’m one of your sisters.”

“When I rewatched it, I was like, oh, it’s not that bad, actually,” Kourtney noted about the Vanity Fair interview. “But I’m also like, it was a really sensitive week when she sent it, and I felt like our show was airing and everybody was ganging up on me.”

The reality TV star then spoke about how she should responded to the email. “She asked Kim for my email, and then she sent me that email, which is so nice. I saw it late last night, so I have not responded. I mean, do I say something funny? Like, ‘You can come over, and I’ll beat your f—ing ass?’”

“I’ll just say, next time you wanna come over, we can go at it — Kourtney and Kim style,” she then said, referring to her and her sister’s infamous altercation during Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Lawrence has since addressed her comments about Kourtney during her appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

“I think that when I do press, I should do half [of] what normal people do,” the actress admitted. “Because I see my quotes and they’re insane. Like, ‘Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying.’ It’s just too… you know? It carries.”