Kelly Ripa's Latest Announcement Has Social Media Responding Over the Major News

Kelly Ripa just announced another huge media project, and fans are so happy for her. On Monday, the TV host announced that her memoir, Live Wire, will be published next month. She also announced that she is going on a book tour to promote the release and meet her fans.

"Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall. A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that," Ripa wrote on Instagram. "I'll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can't wait to see you." The post picked up nearly 20,000 likes and many excited comments from fans. It also stirred up conversation elsewhere on social media.

Many fans were surprised that Ripa had found the time to write a book, let alone go on this tour. She continues to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan every morning and the new game show Generation Gap every Thursday night on ABC. Some fans wondered how the book tour would impact these programs.

Ripa's book will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in print and digital formats wherever books are sold. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the big announcement.