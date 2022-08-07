Kelly Ripa's Latest Announcement Has Social Media Responding Over the Major News
Kelly Ripa just announced another huge media project, and fans are so happy for her. On Monday, the TV host announced that her memoir, Live Wire, will be published next month. She also announced that she is going on a book tour to promote the release and meet her fans.
"Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall. A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that," Ripa wrote on Instagram. "I'll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can't wait to see you." The post picked up nearly 20,000 likes and many excited comments from fans. It also stirred up conversation elsewhere on social media.
Many fans were surprised that Ripa had found the time to write a book, let alone go on this tour. She continues to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan every morning and the new game show Generation Gap every Thursday night on ABC. Some fans wondered how the book tour would impact these programs.
Ripa's book will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in print and digital formats wherever books are sold. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the big announcement.
Pre-orders
I’ll take three please @kellyripa. 📚 🖤💞 https://t.co/HwXaiFc8kd— ReasonsKellyIsLoved (@KellyRipaGreen) August 2, 2022
Many fans let Ripa know that they would be purchasing her book and encouraged others to do so.
Requests
Are you coming to Toronto?— Ann Dennis (@AnnDennis) August 2, 2022
Hope your coming to Philadelphia on your tour🙏🏻💜can’t wait to read your book— Princess Suzanne🌸 (@princesss91778) August 4, 2022
Many fans commented asking if Ripa would be visiting their city, or requesting that she add certain stops to her tour. As far as book tours go, her plans are relatively abbreviated.
Anticipation
@KellyRipa Your book tour starts soon. I have only visited 1 book signing. Giada came to the Bay area. Your security will have to wrap lines around like they do @ the Disney resorts. She also had someone take a pic of each signing. Her husband went out & talked to the visitors.— RS (@yoCRE0que) August 2, 2022
Many fans were eager to meet Ripa on her book tour, and some commented on their hopes for the events.
Promotion
Local book stores reposted Ripa's schedule and encouraged fans to come out for the events. Some shared extra details for their particular event.
Availability
Local bookstores also tried to reach local fans who planned on ordering Ripa's book, hoping to get some sales from this release that might reach readers outside of their usual customer base.
Uninterested
Yawn— Brian Hood (@brian_hood66) August 5, 2022
Finally, there were plenty of critics on social media who said that they were not interested in Ripa's book or her public appearances. Live Wire will be on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 27 wherever books are sold.