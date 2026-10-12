Kelly Osbourne Gains Back 30 Pounds Following Drastic Weight Loss

Following her drastic weight loss, Kelly Osbourne reveals she is on track to regain 30 pounds.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Kelly opened up about how she now weighs nearly 30 pounds more than she did at the 2026 BRIT Awards in February.

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“I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” she said, while discussing her drastic weight loss. “When I saw them, I couldn’t f—ing believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else.”

Kelly Osbourne attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images and Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Kelly also confirmed she was suffering from an eating disorder at the time. However, she just “couldn’t do anything” for herself.

“Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up,” she pointed out.

Kelly also noted the weight loss occurred following the death of her father, Ozzy, in July 2025, and her split from ex-fiancé Sid Wilson.

“In so many ways, I can’t even explain to you,” she continued. “But it’s also been really beautiful because I’ve learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much.”

Kelly further explained that amid her struggles, she went to Ozzy’s grave, seeking help from his spirit.

“I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot,” she shared. “My dad told me he would send me messages. It felt like everything inside me was dead, and I didn’t want my son to see me like this.”

Recalling her visit to the cemetery, Kelly said, “I went to my dad’s grave with a white candle, and I wrote a wish on it saying, ‘Please help me.’ The next day, my mom showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-colored jacket.”

Instead of turning to her mother, Sharon, for help, Kelly said she met therapist and life coach, Chris Miller, who helped her “in so many ways” she never thought possible.

While discussing her struggles, Kelly reflected on the public’s criticism of her.

“Most people aren’t kind,” she said. “I was just asking for a little bit of understanding, because there’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye.”

She then shared, “I’m not a kid anymore. I’m 42 this month, and I keep getting treated like a 16-year-old, which I find baﬄing. No one knows what people are dealing with in private. I was just sad. I don’t wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked.”

Kelly further confirmed that she has not had plastic surgery. “The only thing I’ve had is Botox between my eyebrows so that I don’t have 11 lines, and in my jaw because I grind my teeth and it gives me crazy migraines.”

“I know a lot of people, including some close to me, who have done it, and you look f—ng nuts,” she added. “Like, nobody’s eyes are that wide. You can’t even f—ng blink! This is the face that God and my family gave me, and whether you like it or not, that’s up to you, but I’m alright with it.”