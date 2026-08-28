Kathryn Newton Seemingly Confirms ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Casting — Who’s Next?

This spring, actress Kathryn Newton hinted at the likely possibility she’ll be appearing in the upcoming Avengers release, Avengers: Doomsday.

Newton, 29, appeared in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Cassie, and took to her Instagram in April to post a video of a package that was sent to her containing Avengers merchandise. Within that merch was a director’s/actor’s chair with her name on the back and an Avengers logo on the front. She showed off the chair and a hat while on what appeared to be a movie set. Additionally, she tagged her Instagram post #AvengersDoomsday.

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That’s quite a few breadcrumbs to leave, especially if you’re not appearing in the yet-to-be-released Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Newton’s post did nothing to suppress rumors that she’ll appear in the movie, which hits theaters in late December. Marvel Studies, which produced the film, has been tight lipped about who’s in and who’s out of the latest movie.

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The studio’s reluctance to list all cast members has been a popular topic amongst Polymarket bettors. Names of actors and actresses who have appeared in previous MCU movies have been wagered on for months and that’ll certainly continue up until Doomsday’s December release.

Polymarket odds see three actors as being all but sure things to appear: Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (94% chance), Toby Maguire as Spider-Man (93% chance), and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (also 93%).

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool?

Somewhat surprisingly, Newton’s odds aren’t among those being wagered on. Instead, actresses such as Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (59%) and Elizabeth Olson’s Scarlet Witch (33%), among others, are gaining steam.

The action/sci-fi flick has confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Doctor Doom, Pedro Pascal will return to the cast as Mister Fantastic, and Thor will make another Marvel appearance courtesy of actor Chris Hemsworth.

On the flick’s official site, the movie is described as follows: “Avengers: Doomsday follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they’re set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.”

Who will be part of that collision course remains to be seen.

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