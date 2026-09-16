Taylor Swift Joins ‘Law & Order: SVU’ in Emmys Skit

Taking her well-known love for Law & Order: SVU to the next level, music icon Taylor Swift joined the long-running TV show’s cast for a 2026 Emmy skit.

In the skit, the show’s lead, Mariska Hargitay, who was also hosting the 2026 Emmys, channeled her beloved character Olivia Benson as she and her team solved the mystery: Would the pop star be attending this year’s big event?

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“Now, in order to crack a Swiftie case, you’ve got to think like a Swiftie because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next,” Hargitay, as Benson, told the team while studying an evidence board.

As the team attempted to create various connections, another person declared, “Hey guys, this isn’t adding up.”

The person was Swift. “Our perp has a clear M.O.,” she continued. “A lot of this doesn’t fit the pattern, and I don’t think everything is a clue.”

However, Hargitay’s character stated, “It is to the Swifties.”

“I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” Swift responded. She then randomly started dropping what appeared to be Easter eggs. “Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south.”

To which Hargitay asked, “What did you just say?”

“I didn’t say anything,” Swift quickly answered.

Eventually, Hargitay’s character came to a final conclusion in the case. “Taylor Swift will not be at the Emmys.’

“Maybe she’s going to do one of those cool pre-taped sketch things to support the host,” Swift replied.

That was when the famous Law & Order “dun-dun” played, and the camera did a close-up on Hargitay and Swift. The pop star was seen holding her cat, Olivia Benson, which was named after the Law & Order: SVU character.

Swift has spoken about being a dedicated fan of the show over the years. Hargitay joined Swift on stage during her 1989 tour in 2015 and her Eras Tour in 2024. The duo also reunited to cheer on the New York Knicks during the NBA Finals earlier this year.

Haritgay also appeared in the music video for Swift’s 2014 hit song “Bad Blood.”