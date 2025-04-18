Kathryn Newton’s 3 Big Projects That Are Currently in the Works

Kathryn Newton is one of Hollywood’s major rising stars, and is about to appear in some of the year’s biggest projects.

The actress first rose to fame for her role of Louise Brooks in the eight-time Emmy-winning HBO series Big Little Lies, and has been everywhere since.

Since her star turn on HBO, she’s appeared as a main cast member of Netflix’s The Society, as the protagonist of slasher-comedy Freaky, and as Cassie Lang in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Here’s what the young starlet has next on her plate.

Ready or Not 2

Newton will join Samara Weaving in the sequel to this hit horror-comedy. In the original, Weaving’s character Grace is hunted by her fiancé’s wealthy board-game-conglomerate family in a deadly game of hide-and-seek. The directors of Ready or Not went on to make Abigail, a successful vampire horror starring Newton. That movie was also successful, so it’s not a shock that the directors are looking to bring her back to their next work.

DreamQuil

This psychological thriller is written, produced and directed by the artist Alex Prager in her feature film debut. Prager is best known for her photography—at one point, her pictures were featured in New York City’s Museum of Modern Art. The film stars John C. Reilly, Elizabeth Banks, and Newton. It takes place in the future and revolves around a woman who goes to a “virtual wellness retreat” that quickly turns out to be something other than what it seems.

Just One Day

Newton will star in an adaptation of Gayle Forman’s best-selling YA romance series Just One Day for Amazon Prime Video. There are currently no other details on the TV series.