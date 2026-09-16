Hayden Panettiere’s Ex and His Brother Involved in Motorcycle Accident Following Bar Fight Arrest

Following an alleged confrontation at a South Carolina bar, Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were involved in a motorcycle accident.

According to the Daily Mail, the accident occurred right after Brian picked up Zach, who was arrested a few hours earlier due to his involvement in the fight, from a jail. While on the road, Brian suddenly hit the back of a car, throwing Zach off the Suzuki Hayabusa.

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Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson are seen at the celebration of life event for Panettiere’s younger brother Jansen Panettiere on March 8, 2023 in Palisades, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Witnesses to the crash told the media outlet that they saw Brian helping Zach to the curb. He then left Zach at the scene. Zach then swapped insurance information with the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident.

It’s unclear if Zach was seriously injured.

The Daily Mail further reported that both Brian and Zach interacted with law enforcement the night before the vehicle accident. Sources stated that Brian, who reportedly lost 40 pounds following the sudden death of Panettiere last month, was covered in blood after getting into a physical altercation with a heckler, who accused him of being responsible for the actress’s death.

“You killed her. You probably beat her,” the heckler allegedly yelled at Brian.

Although he was noticeably beat up and detained by police, Brian wasn’t arrested. However, his brother was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Law enforcement officials stated that Zach was highly intoxicated and was yelling profanities amid the fight.

After his arrest, Zach was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center. He was released on a $257.50 bond hours later.

A source close to Brian said he was “dealing with things well” following Panettiere’s death.

“I would go in there and try to see him, but he would probably want to fight me,” the insider said. “Me and the rest of the world. He is all kinds of f—d up right now.”

Brian and Panettiere had traveled to Greenville, South Carolina, in mid-August. In the afternoon of August 16, Zach stopped by the Airbnb where the duo was staying, only to discover Panettiere was unconscious.

Although Brian administered Narcan, the actress didn’t make it.

Neither Brian nor Zach has been accused or charged with Panettiere’s death. An investigation has been opened.