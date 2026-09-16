Former Disney Child Star Dies Suddenly: Carla Jeffery Was 33

Carla Jeffery, an actress best known for her role as cheerleader Bree in Disney Channel’s Zombies film franchise, suddenly passed away earlier this month. She was 33 years old.

Alexanders Talent Management, which represented Jeffery throughout her career, announced the news in an Instagram post on September 2.

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“For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family,” the agency stated. “And watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege.”

The agency further shared, “We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went. Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Rest beautifully, Carla,” the agency added. “You will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Born in July 1993, Jeffery went into acting as a young child. Her first screen role was in the 2006 film Phat Girlz. She also starred as Keysha Black in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Other shows she appeared in were iCarly, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

In addition to appearing in the films, Jeffery starred as Bree in the 2024 animated series Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

The official cause of death has not been revealed.