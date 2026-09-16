Amanda Seyfried and Husband Separate After 9 Years of Marriage

It’s official — after nearly a decade of marriage, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have called it quits.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the soon-to-be exes confirmed the news. They revealed that they had been separated “for a while” and the decision was “ultimately” the right one for their family.

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“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” the statement reads.

Seyfried and Sadoski first met while starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015. They then worked together on the set of The Last Word that same year. The duo confirmed in March 2016 that they were dating and got engaged later that year. They quietly eloped in early 2017.

Days after getting married, Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their first child, daughter Nina. Their second child, son Thomas Jr., was born in late 2020.

The split occurred less than a year after Seyfried praised Sadoski for his support of her career. During a January 2026 interview with Vogue, she said he “sacrifices a lot” for her while she pursued multiple roles in recent years.

“He also knows that, in this moment, the opportunities I’m being afforded are insane…,” she pointed out. “I do say no a lot.”