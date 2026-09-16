Canceled CBS Show Gets Massive Emmy Win

Despite its shocking cancellation, CBS’s longtime program, The Late Show, scored a major win at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

The beloved, long-running show was named the winner of this year’s Outstanding Variety Show Emmy. During his emotional speech, the show’s final host, Stephen Colbert, spoke about the award.

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Cast and crew including Ariel Dumas, Opus Moreschi, Lauren Marcello, Sara Vilkomerson, Gabriel W Gronli, Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Bjoern Stejskal, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Matt Lappin, Michael R Brumm and Aaron Cohen accept the Outstanding Variety Series Award for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on stage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Sept. 4, 2026. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

“I want to thank so many people in this room,” he stated. “Over the last 21 years, I’ve interviewed at least a thousand of you. Thank you for coming on to talk to this idiot; I want you to know that you were the perfect guest. The segment went great, and I’m sorry I forgot to play your clip. But of course, there can only be one favorite guest, and that is my wife, Evie McGee. Thank you, darling.”

Colbert further declared, “I want to say to the audience, thank you so much for watching. watching. We hope you enjoyed the show. We had a great time doing it for you. That’s it. Thank you. We’ll catch you all on the flip.”

As he continued his speech, Colbert reflected on his time on the show.

“The thing about these late shows is that, besides bringing a really good, steady job, is that they require so many people that they’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in to learn to work professionally on a deadline in cooperation [and] collaboration,” he pointed out. “And that is the future of our business that we have to look after. I want you to know I got some great news: They are all tech avail. Hire them; they will make your show better, and they will make your day easier.”

Colbert began hosting The Late Show in mid-2016.

Other shows up for the award were The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, and Saturday Night Live.