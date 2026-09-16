Former Nickelodeon Child Star Died of Heart Attack: Latest on Christy Knowings’ Passing

Weeks after former Nickelodeon child star Christy Knowings suddenly passed away, more details about her death have been revealed.

Although a family member previously told TMZ that Knowings was hospitalized following an asthma attack on August 7 and was taken off life support days later, the death certificate obtained by PEOPLE shows the late actress died from cardiac arrest.

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Actress Christy Knowings attends Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure held at American Legion Hall on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Along with cardiac arrest, the death certificate lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions that led to Knowings’ death. Asthma was also listed as the underlying cause.

Knowings first hit the spotlight while performing in And Now This, which was a Rosie O’Donnell sketch-comedy television special produced by Nickelodeon.

She then joined the cast of All That in 1997 and remained on the sketch-comedy show until the end of its sixth season.

From 2008 to 2011, she appeared in three episodes of Sesame Street with her twin brother, Chris. She was a panelist on Figure It Out in 2011.

Nine years later, she released her folk single “To the World.”

Among those who paid tribute to Knowings was fellow All That alum Kenan Thompson, who wrote in an Instagram post on August 13, “Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

He also wrote that the news “hit hard” for him.