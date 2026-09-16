Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Detained and His Brother Arrested For Bar Incident

Weeks after Hayden Panettiere’s sudden death at 36, the late actress’s ex, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, had a run-in with law enforcement following an incident at a bar.

According to WCNC, the law enforcement encounter occurred at a Wild Wing Cafe in South Carolina on September 12. Police confirmed that they were called to the scene after Brian and Zach were allegedly involved in a brawl inside the restaurant.

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Sgt. Diana Munoz, of the Greenville Police Department, claimed that Zach was “highly intoxicated” and was “yelling profanities in a public setting. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Following his arrest, Zach was booked in the county detention center.

The Greenville Police Department noted that while Brian was detained at the time of the incident, he was not arrested.

“Brian Hickerson was released from the scene and not charged,” officials disclosed.

Both Zach and Brian were at the scene when Panettiere was declared dead on August 16. The actress had traveled to South Carolina with Brian, and she was discovered unconscious by Zach. Although Zach said that Brian administered Narcan to Panettiere, she was unable to be resuscitated.

Panettiere previously had a restraining order against Brian after he grew physically abusive towards her. However, it appeared that the duo was in contact during the weeks leading up to her death.

Although the official cause of death has not been announced, sources close to the investigation have told TMZ it is believed the late actress took one oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl.

The insider also revealed to the media outlet that Panettiere had a “long-time drug dealer” in Los Angeles, and they had provided her with “several black-market prescription drugs.”

The actress’s toxicology results are still pending, and the tainted pill is considered a “working theory” in the investigation.



