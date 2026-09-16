New York Yankees Clinch Playoff Spot — See Their Current World Series Odds

For the third-consecutive season, the New York Yankees are back in a familiar spot, the postseason. New York clinched a playoff berth on Monday night when they topped the Minnesota Twins 8-3.

New York’s win guaranteed the Bronx Bombers at least a Wild Card, though an American League East title remains a possibility. Heading into Wednesday, the Yankees trailed division-leading Tampa Bay by three and a half games with 11 games left to play in the regular season.

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By clinching a playoff berth, New York will now have played October baseball in nine of the last 10 seasons. They currently sit 25 games above .500, which is a season best.

Coinciding with their playoff berth is the return of Aaron Judge’s power. The veteran slugger homered in the Monday night playoff clincher for the first time since late May. Judge spent a large portion of the season on the injured list, missing 84 games prior to his September return, and had been slumping since his being reinserted in the lineup this month. His slump included 11 strikeouts. In 235 at-bats this season, Judge is batting .243 with 18 homers and 41 RBI.

On Tuesday night, New York further stamped their postseason resume, this time with a convincing 8-1 road win over the Twins. Judge was given the night off.

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With Judge quite literally back in the swing of things, and the Yankees postseason bound, their current odds to win the World Series are third-best in the league among Polymarket bettors.

At 11% to win it all, the Yankees trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers, 32%, and the Milwaukee Brewers, 15%, in Polymarket odds. The Yanks do have the best odds in the American League, however, and are actually ahead of AL East Division-leader Tampa Bay. The Rays’ odds are at 9%.

Will the New York Yankees win the 2026 World Series?

Should New York surpass LA and the Brewers and capture a World Series title, it would give the Yankees their 28th title as a franchise and first since 2009. Their 28 titles are the most in Major League Baseball, as are their 41 World Series appearances. They most recently appeared in the Fall Classic in 2024, losing to the Dodgers 4 games to 1.

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