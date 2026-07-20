Most Streamed Song of 2026 So Far Revealed

Taylor Swift may have dominated summer, but another artist is ahead of Mrs. Kelce in popularity. At least as far as streaming goes.

Don’t hold it against us, Swifties. These are the facts.

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Ella Langley, whose single “Choosin’ Texas” has dominated airwaves, currently finds her song sitting atop the list of 2026’s most-streamed songs. Luminate, which is the official data partner of both Variety and Billboard, has “Choosin’ Texas” at 629,000 streams which is nearly two times the next song on the list, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” which has been streamed 347,000 times.

Langley and Dean dominate the list. Each has a pair of songs within the top 10. In addition to having the leader in the clubhouse with “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley’s “Be Her” has been streamed fourth-most, (312,500 times) and Dean’s second song on the list, “So Easy (to Fall in Love)” checks in at tenth with 268k streams.

Swift wasn’t completely shut out. Her song, “The Fate of Ophelia,” places ninth with just over 268,000 streams.

There is still six months of data to tally before declaring a song as the most-streamed for calendar year 2026, but it would seem tough to top Langley’s sizeable lead.



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“Choosin’ Texas” is currently trading at 83% to be the top-streamed US song for the year (as listed by Spotify). Dean again finds herself looking up at Langley. “Man I Need” is tied for second with Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings.” Both songs are trading at 9%. They’ve got their work cut out if they want to catch Langley.

Will "Choosin Texas – Ella Langley" be the top song in the US for 2026?

The 27-year-old country singer-songwriter has turned into a superstar. In January she released her second album, Dandelion, and the album debuted at the top spot on the Billboard charts. The album’s first two singles, “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her,” simultaneously occupied spots one and two on the chart.

Langley’s commercial success this year has spilled over to the awards circuit. She set an Academy of Country Music Awards record by taking home seven awards in a single evening this May: Female Artist of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Single of the Year (“Choosin’ Texas”), Song of the Year (“Choosin’ Texas”), and Music Event of the Year. She also took home two AMAs. One each for Best Female Country Artist and Best Country Song.

Can you guess which song earned her the award?

Here’s a hint: it rhymes with Boozin’ Lexus …

It’s been quite a year for the artist who has produced the most-streamed song of the year to date. And she still has five months to boost her stats.

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