Kacey Musgraves Addresses Alleged Beyoncé Diss After Viral Grammys Video

Kacey Musgraves is shutting down rumors about her reaction to Beyoncé’s Best Country Album win at the 2025 Grammys. After a video of the “Golden Hour” singer’s seemingly unenthusiastic reaction to losing the category to the Cowboy Carter artist at the Sunday, Feb. 2 award show went viral, Musgraves is setting the record straight.

“It’s a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other,” a rep for the country star told E! News in a Feb. 3 statement. “There was simply no scowl or expression made.”

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Musgraves’ Deeper Well was one of the nominees up for Best Country Album alongside the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s Cowboy Carter, Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion, Chris Stapleton’s Higher, and Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind. After Beyoncé was named the winner of the Best Country Album category, a pan to Musgraves had people weighing in online about her facial expression.

“Kacey Musgraves is pissed that Beyonce beat her for best country album, look at her face expression,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as another asked, “Why Kacey Musgraves got on a stank look?” Others defended Musgraves, with one person responding, “It’s literally a neutral expression, it’s barely showing any emotion.” Another added, “She literally adores that woman that’s just how her face always looks. Not you flops making [s—t] up.”

Musgraves has previously been supportive of Beyoncé’s country music, telling The Cut in March 2024, “The more the f—king merrier.” She added, I don’t really care. It doesn’t affect what I’m doing. It doesn’t affect me. I’ve always been just doing my own thing. …It’s just fun to watch.”

Kacey Musgraves accepts the Best Country Song award for “The Architect” onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Musgraves didn’t leave the 2025 Grammys empty-handed, winning Best Country Song for Deeper Well‘s “The Architect” alongside co-writers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. The song was awarded over Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em”, Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay”, Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help”, and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”.

“Wow. Gosh. I did not expect that,” Musgraves began her acceptance speech. “First of all, I have the absolute best team in the world; I have the best fans in the world; and, ultimately, I just want to say: There’s so much darkness in this world right now, and it just feels so good to be able to fight some of that darkness through song. It’s such an honor. Thank you.”