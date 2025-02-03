See Beyoncé’s Stunned Reaction to Winning Best Country Album Grammy

Beyonce has made history again. The singer’s debut country album, Cowboy Carter, has taken home the 2025 Grammy for Best Country Album. When her named was called, the singer, dressed in gold with blonde tresses, jumped in shock and looked around seemingly checking for reassurance that the trophy was hers. It wasn’t until her daughter, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, encouraged her to get up that the moment sank in. Her husband, rapper Jay Z, also was excited and cheered her on before kissing her on the cheek as she was ushered onto the stage to accept the award. Taylor Swift presented her with the honor.

Wow, I really was not expecting this,” Queen Bey said in her speech as the crowd cheered. “I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it.”

She then addressed the backlash the groundbreaking album received from some media outlets and some within the country music industry. “I think sometimes ‘genre’ is a code word to keep us in our place as artists,” she said. “I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. And to … stay persistent.”

Beyonce is the most awarded artist in Grammy history. This isn’t her first Grammy of the night. Earlier, during the premiere ceremony, she became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in 50 years, earning the award for “II MOST WANTED” featuring Miley Cyrus.

Heading into the night, Beyoncé led the awards with 11 nominations, including album of the year. Her No. 1 country hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” also scored nods for song of the year, record of the year and best country song. She was also nominated for best country solo performance for “16 Carriages” and best Americana performance for “Ya Ya.”