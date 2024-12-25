Beyoncé Splits Netflix Viewers With Country Halftime Performance During NFL Game

Beyoncé took Netflix by storm with her halftime show performance during Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans on Wednesday. The iconic vocalist performed songs from her album Cowboy Carter to a divided reception online.

While fans of the 32-time Grammy winner were thrilled by the showcase (and special guests like Post Malone and Shaboozey), the chatter, was, of course, not all positive. Some complained over her song selection, as many aren’t fans of her country material. Some were just confused that she covered The Beatles’ “Blackbird” and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” despite her versions being released to acclaim earlier in 2024. Read some of the reactions to Beyoncé’s halftime show below.

“Beyoncé is the highlight of this Texans game” (source)

“these new Beyoncé country songs are absolutely terrible, what a well performed bad halftime show, we want hits not new songs” (source)

“Beyonce is so real for incorporating all her features in this performance!” (source)

“This halftime show telling me I f-ed up by not listening to the Beyoncé country album” (source)

“why is Beyonce singing the Beatles at an NFL game I’m so confused” (source)

“This Beyoncé halftime show MID AF. She doing all the songs from her bulls—ass country album.” (source)

“The amount of props in this Beyonce Halftime performance is absurd. They must’ve put months into planning and rehearsing this.” (source)

“We got a Beyonce halftime show and she didn’t play the hits. Damn.” (source)

“Damn, Beyonce didn’t play any of the songs I liked lol. Still a fun performance.” (source)

These NFL games are streaming service’s attempts in the live broadcast lane. Previous attempts included the Love Is Blind live reunion and the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. The company is next slated to start broadcasting WWE Raw live each Monday starting Jan. 6.

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games and Beyoncé’s Halftime Performance

Beyoncé performs during the Netflix’s Christmas Day 2024 NFL halftime show (Credit: Netflix)

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers aired at 1 p.m. ET and is now available to replay, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans is on now, with Beyoncé’s halftime performance now complete. Replays of the broadcasts are available for a limited time after airing.