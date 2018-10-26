Julia Roberts Hints at Possible Sequel for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Julia Roberts teased a possible sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding, more than 20 years after the original romantic comedy hit theaters.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts said fans often ask her about making a follow-up to Pretty Woman, but she is more interested in seeing what happened to Julianne Potter, her character in My Best Friend’s Wedding.

“I guess I think maybe it’s just because we’re talking about Dermot [Mulroney],” Roberts told the magazine. “But Rupert [Everett, who played Roberts’ gay BFF] was so funny in My Best Friend’s Wedding. I guess Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) and Michael (Mulroney) are married and they probably have kids. And then there’s me and Rupert.”

Mulroney, who also stars in Amazon’s Homecoming with Roberts, also told EW he would support a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel too.

“I’ll tell you that movie has wormed its way further and further under my skin, and I see more and more layers of how it holds meaning and sustains as a piece, and obviously it’s always been irresistible,” Mulroney said. “I think there’s only about four people on Earth that could make a movie like that, and they include Rupert, Cameron, Julia, and me. So, let’s have at it.”

My Best Friend’s Wedding hit theaters in 1997 and was an instant success, grossing over $299 million. Roberts starred as a woman who learned she is really in love with her best friend and has to stop him just days before his wedding to another woman. It was directed by P.J. Hogan, written by Ronald Bass and earned an Oscar nomination for James Newton Howard’s score. Roberts and Everett earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances.

The stars have often been asked about a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel, but one has never come to fruition. Mulroney, who also starred in August: Osage County with Roberts, told HuffPost in 2016 he supports one, but one is not in the works right now.

“I’ll say whatever I want about the sequel ― the phantom sequel for My Best Friend’s Wedding, but it’s not real, people,” Mulroney said at the time. “I’m supporting the fact that this seems like a good idea, but I want to emphasize that it isn’t a real thing… I started getting asked that [during the August: Osage County press tour] and then it becomes a whole thing!”

In that same interview, Mulroney theorized why the movie has such staying power after all these years.

“It took me this long to actually analyze why that movie stands out from the crowd of romantic comedies ― it’s, she’s a sad clown. It’s a melancholy movie,” Mulroney said. “And that’s what’s funny about it. It’s like somebody slipping on a banana peel. We love that. And all of the other romantic comedies, they’re focused on the girl and the guy getting together. My Best Friend’s Wedding is the exact opposite. So I’ve just given away a secret formula.”

Amazon will release Homecoming on Friday, Nov. 2.

Photo credit: TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett