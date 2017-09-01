Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Defend Themselves After Breaking Courtship Rule

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may be married now, but the pair were caught on camera breaking a major courtship rule, People shares in a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of Counting On.

While Duggar devotees know that side-hugs are the most intimate form of contact allowed during the courtship phase, Duggar and Forsyth broke that rule after Forsyth proposed to his now-wife, embracing in a full hug as cameras captured the moment.

As Forsyth explained to Daphne Oz during TLC‘s Counting On reunion, however, the hug was a simple mistake.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he said. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

Duggar added that she wasn’t aware cameras were capturing the proposal, as the crew was hidden in the trees during the private moment.

“I kept trying to talk myself out of it,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Surely it isn’t happening right now.’”

“I didn’t even notice that they were there,” she added. “I thought it was just us there, and that was really special.”

Forsyth cracked, “Those cameramen look like trees.”

Photo Credit: TLC