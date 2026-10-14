Beloved Singer-Songwriter Reveals Pregnancy, Postpones Upcoming Tour

Jessica Lea Mayfield, a successful singer-songwriter, is stepping away from the road.

And for good reason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mayfield revealed that she’s pregnant and therefore postponing her upcoming tour.

In early October, Mayfield made her pregnancy announcement by way of a post on her Instagram account. The 37-year-old artist told her nearly 20k followers, “Heya! So I’ve been keeping a secret for the past 5+ months!! I was very excited to take this little bub out on the road in utero, and get some cute rock n roll bump pictures, but unfortunately my fetal specialist thinks that such an intense schedule so close to my due date could have me giving birth in the parking lot of a Dennys truck stop, and I’ve been advised to stay home.”

And though a Denny’s parking lot birth would’ve made for a memorable and entertaining story, Mayfield has opted to steer clear of the possibility. As a result, she’ll be off the road until after her and her fiancee’s (Nate Bowman) little bundle of joy arrives.

“For now the Nov/Dec tour to promote my new album is cancelled and will be rescheduled for next year. I’ve been touring my whole entire life and have done more tours than I can count,” Mayfield continued. “I’m very happy to take a break while @actuallyitsnathaniel and I work on what seems to be the biggest and most important project of our lives.”

Mayfield and Bowman, who is also a musician, were engaged earlier this year. She announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram this spring, stating, “Yesterday @actuallyitsnathaniel prepared a beautiful picnic, read me entries from his journal about our love, and proposed to me with my mother’s ring. YES YES a MILLION TIMES yes. I am forever grateful that God literally dropped me off at your doorstep.”

Throughout her career, Mayfield has released five studio albums, including 2026’s, Miss Obliteration, which is the album she was supporting during her recent tour. She’s previously opened for the likes of The Black Keys,The Avett Brothers, and Ryan Adams.