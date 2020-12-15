Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest'

✖

Jennifer Lopez has been announced as the headliner for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021. On Tuesday, Dick Clark Productions and ABC revealed that Lopez will help host Ryan Seacrest celebrate the new year from Times Square in New York City. This came along with some other details about how the celebration will look during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez is the headline performer for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, which will air live as usual on Dec. 31, 2020 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Other performers include Jimmie Allen, and a collaboration between Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper, who will perform a Kinky Boots reunion according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Lopez will round it out with a performance just before the ball drops ad midnight, but there will be no live audience to cheer her on this time around.

This year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have revealed. Seacrest will be there to introduce the performers, and Porter will join him for some non-musical interludes as well. Lucy Hale will also help out with hosting.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest said in a press release earlier this month. "We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember."

Meanwhile, Ciara will host the west coast festivities from Los Angeles, California for the fourth year in a row. With Americans advised to stay at home and avoid social gatherings, the televised celebrations may be more important than ever for New Year's Eve.

Lopez tweeted "Cannot wait!!!" after news of her performance broke. The 51-year-old singer has been on a hot streak in recent years, starting 2020 as the halftime performer for the Super Bowl. Although the year has provided little opportunity for performers, she has maintained her place in fans' hearts as both an actress and a musician.

"2021 is already looking better..... we are bringing in the new year with JLo," one fan commented. Another added: "That just made Staying Home a million times better," with two adoring emojis. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 starts at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve on ABC.