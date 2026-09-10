Reality TV Couple ‘Thrilled’ as They Welcome Baby Boy

Yvonne Najor and her husband, Nick Barner, both of whom appear in the reality show In The City, recently welcomed their first child to the world.

Yvonne and Nick introduced their son, Leo, for the first time publicly in late August via Instagram. “We are thrilled to introduce you to the newest member of our family: Leonardo Robert Daniel Barber, born August 20, 2026. We call him Baby Leo,” wrote Najor.

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New mom Yvonne, who included numerous pictures of Leo, Nick, and herself within the post, continued by writing: “He is the most precious little bundle of joy, and our hearts are full of happiness and gratitude.

“He is a big, strong, sweet guy, and he already has quite the personality.”

She’s not exaggerating that part. Baby Leo, just a few days old, is pictured showing off a Hollywood smile within the IG picture carousel.

“We are so excited to show him the world and bring him along for the ride,” wrote Najor. She concluded her post by thanking the hospital, doctors and nurses, and mentioned that (her family) is forever grateful.

Barner and Najor were part of the first season of Bravo’s In The City, a reality show that follows friends who summer in the Hamptons, settling into work and home life within New York City. The show is a spin-off from Bravo’s Summer House that’s been on the air since 2017.

In The City premiered in May 2026 and its 11-episode premiere season ended on July 28.

Najor previously appeared in five episodes of Summer House and has also been a guest on Watch What Happen Live with Andy Cohen. Similarly, Barber’s appeared in two Summer House episodes and four airings of Cohen’s show.

The couple met in 2018, were engaged four years later, and married in Mexico in Spring 2024. Their love story now includes a baby boy.