Another Major ‘Summer House’ Exit Revealed

Amanda Batula is reportedly leaving Summer House.

According to Page Six, sources close to production said Batula is not expected to return when filming for the next season begins over the Fourth of July weekend. Neither Bravo nor Batula has publicly commented on the report.

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The reported departure comes after months of attention surrounding Batula’s relationship with castmate West Wilson, who also will not be returning for the upcoming season. Bettors are already wagering if the couple will last into 2027.

Wilson confirmed his exit during an appearance on the Broadcast Boys podcast, saying Bravo made the right call.

“I don’t think it would have been a fun summer,” Wilson said of his decision not to return.

The pair’s romance surprised both viewers and their fellow cast members. Batula had been married to longtime Summer House star Kyle Cooke before the relationship ended, while Wilson previously had a brief romance with Batula’s friend and castmate, Ciara Miller.

Batula and Wilson publicly confirmed their relationship in a joint Instagram statement on March 31 after weeks of speculation.

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“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” they wrote. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

The couple said their romance developed from a longtime friendship rather than a sudden spark.

“Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care,” they added.

Batula first appeared on Summer House during its inaugural season before becoming a full-time cast member in Season 2. Over the years, she became one of the show’s most recognizable personalities, with much of her storyline centered on her relationship with Cooke before their split.

The couple’s future has also become a topic of interest beyond reality television. On prediction market Polymarket, users are wagering on whether Batula and Wilson’s relationship will last.

A current market asking whether the pair will break up before 2027 implies about a 48% chance that the relationship ends before the start of that year.

With both Batula and Wilson reportedly exiting Summer House, their departure marks a significant cast shakeup ahead of the new season. Whether their off-screen relationship continues may now draw as much attention as their time together on Bravo.

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