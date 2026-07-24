Iconic Slasher Movie Set for Reboot Amid Horror’s Huge 2026 Box Office Results

Nightmares will soon return to streets other than Elm Street.

Paramount Pictures is set to bring Freddy Krueger and famed horror film A Nightmare on Elm Steet back. A new version of the movie is in the works after Paramount secured a deal for an original screenplay of the movie. The Hollywood Reporter reported news of the horror franchise’s latest edition earlier this month and remarks that the latest film will come from Paramount Primal, led by producers J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules.

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The original movie was written and directed by the late Wes Craven who passed away in 2015. Rights to the reboot were licensed by Craven’s estate, his widow, Iya Labunka, and his son, Jonathan.

“We look forward to bringing the world of Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street to a new and completely engaged generation of fans,” Labunka wrote in a statement provided by The Hollywood Reporter. “We know that Wes would have been thrilled to see how horror is taking its long overdue place in the cultural canon. We can’t wait for all of us to sit together in a dark theatre – around the campfire of today – as the next chapter of the Nightmare story unfolds.”

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Labunka is right in stating that horror now has a place in the cultural canon. Even Polymarket bettors have horror films in their sights. The popularity of the Scream 7 summer release has made its way into the discussion to be traded as one of the highest grossing films of the year. Though it’s unlikely to surpass a current leader like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the mere fact that it’s being considered is something that would surely please Craven.



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The original A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in November 1984 and was a massive financial and commercial success spawning six sequels. Paramount’s upcoming installment does not yet have a title or release date.



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