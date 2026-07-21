Iconic Disney Show Getting Rebooted

A new generation of Mouseketeers is headed to Disney+.

Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a reboot of The Mickey Mouse Club, the iconic variety series that helped launch the careers of stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell, according to Deadline.

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The pilot is being produced by Fulwell Entertainment, the company behind Hulu’s The Kardashians. Production is set to begin this month in Los Angeles.

The new version will feature 11 young performers: Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter and Brooklynn Pitts, who all appear in Disney’s upcoming Camp Rock 3; Erianthe Akaata (Young Rock); Scarlett London Diviney (The Lion King); Michael Cash (Black Rabbit); Yonas Kibreab (Elio); Varonica Mitchell; Kauani; Scarlett Grace Petty; and Carter Barnes.

Disney described the reboot as “a showcase for today’s most talented young performers, where music, innovation, and self-expression take center stage.”

Ben Winston, co-founder of Fulwell Entertainment, serves as executive producer alongside Ashley Edens, Emma Conway and Dave Piendak.

The Mickey Mouse Club has a long history. Created by Walt Disney, it began as a stage show before premiering on ABC in 1955.

The original television series ran until 1959 and was later revived in syndication from 1977 to 1979. Disney Channel launched another version in 1989, which ran through 1996 and introduced many future stars

The franchise returned briefly in 2017 as Club Mickey Mouse, a digital-first series released on platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Aguilera has previously reflected on how the show shaped her career. Speaking to PAPER Magazine in August 2024, the Grammy winner said the experience introduced her to the realities of the entertainment industry at a young age.

“Growing up, there was a mold that was clear to me they wanted me to meet,” Aguilera said. “And I get it, you want to sell your records. I grew up on the Mickey Mouse Club, I was a Disney kid, so I knew about following a schedule and doing what you can to get ahead and follow this dream. It showed me early on what it feels like to have massive success and still not feel creatively fulfilled.”

The reboot has not yet received a premiere date.