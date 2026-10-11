Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Wife Pays Tribute to Him Amidst Playboy Movie Controversy

Nearly a decade after Hugh Hefner died at 91, his second wife, Kimberly Conrad, reflects on her time with the late Playboy founder.

“I was married to Hef for over 21 years,” Conrad wrote in a recent Instagram post featuring photos of her and Hefner. “We shared a lifetime of beautiful memories, raised 2 wonderful sons together, and had a deeply loving bond that remained strong until his passing on September 27th, 2017 and continues with me to this day.”

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Conrad further spoke about Hefner’s care and dedication to her over the years. “I often told him if you look up the word gentleman in the dictionary you would find his name and photograph,” she continued. “Hef was in every sense of the word, a true gentleman, kind, loving, generous, philanthropic, and a man of extraordinary character. Losing Hef was devastating, and his absence is still deeply felt.”

“I had the privilege of knowing and loving the man behind the public image, and I will always treasure the life and memories we shared,” Conrad added. “I will always believe the world was a better place because he was in it. I am forever grateful and blessed.”

She signed the post with “Kimberly Hefner.”

Conrad and Hefner were married from July 1989 until their divorce was finalized in 2010. They physically separated in 1998.

Conrad’s tribute to Hefner came amid controversy over the upcoming Playboy film Playmates, set to star Jessica Biel, Lily-Rose Deep, Bill Pullman, and Indiana Elle.

Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, posted a screenshot of a DM to Biel asking her to drop out of the film.

“Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s ‘wife’ if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playboy world,” she wrote to Biel. “I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial, and physical abuse in that relationship.”

Harris further stated that “many other women” have come forward about the alleged abuse they experienced from Hefner. “There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors,” she wrote.

“I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it,” Harris added. “Before helping Hollywood turn it back into nostalgia.”

Harris previously accused Hefner of being “emotionally abusive” and “very restrictive” during their marriage.





