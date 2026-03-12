Host Revealed for 2027 Golden Globes

CBS is setting the scene for the 2027 Golden Globes.

The network has announced that comedian Nikki Glaser will be back to host the awards ceremony next year for a third time.

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The 84th annual Golden Globes, which kicks off the 2027 awards season, airs live on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027 on CBS and Paramount+. Glaser first hosted the Golden Globes in 2025, making history as the first woman to host the ceremony solo. CBS was quick to bring her back for the 2026 ceremony, once again bringing comedy, improvisation, and roasts to her monologues and everything in between.

(Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes, said in a statement. “Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” added Glaser.

In 2024, Glaser was named “Comedian of the Year” by The New York Times and was included on the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2025 list the following year. Her record-breaking HBO special Someday You’ll Die earned Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice nominations and snagged a WGA win. In November, Glaser made her Saturday Night Live debut as host, alongside musical guest sombr.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Along with her occasional tours, Glaser will next be starring in Eva Longoria’s Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel alongside Kim Kardashian. She will also co-write, produce, and star in an original comedy inspired by the classic game MASH for Paramount Pictures. Additionally, Glaser will star in, co-write, and produce a new romantic comedy for Universal Pictures, which is being produced by Judd Apatow. Her next Hulu stand-up special, Good Girl, premieres on April 24.

The wait for the 2027 Golden Globes will be a long one, but it will be worth it. And with Glaser hosting for a third year in a row, things are bound to be entertaining. For now, fans can look forward to her new stand-up special, Good Girl, dropping on Hulu on April 24.