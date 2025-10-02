Nikki Glaser Returns to Comedy With New Standup Special

Nikki Glaser is back on stage.

The comedian recently signed a deal with Hulu to air a new hour-long comedy special, in a huge get for the streamer just after her role hosting the Golden Globes and her standout showing on Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new special, which will air next year, comes after her successful turn as the first female host of the Golden Globes. She was also asked to return for next year’s Globes ceremony in January 2026.

Glaser will film the new special in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri at the Fabulous Fox Theatre later this month. She has previously done two comedy specials for HBO: 2022’s Good Clean Filth and 2024’s Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.

She is already a wildly popular comedian, having been nominated for an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe, but participating in the Roast of Tom Brady—which aired live and unedited—gave her career a massive boost.

The comedian recently finished up her international tour titled The Good Girl, followed by her tour Alive and Unwell, which took place in North America and Australia.

No further details are known of Glaser’s next special at this time.