‘SNL’s November Hosts Include 2 Huge Movie Stars and an Awards Show Host Favorite

What do two movie stars and an awards show host have in common? They’re hosting Saturday Night Live in November.

SNL officially revealed that Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, and Glen Powell have been tapped as hosts for next month.

Teller, who is executive producing and starring in the film Eternity, previously hosted the Season 48 premiere in September 2022. He will return to Studio 8H on Nov. 1 as he hosts for the second time. Brandi Carlile will be the musical guest, and it will be her fourth overall appearance. She will be promoting her new album Returning to Myself, which releases on Oct. 24.

Robin Marchant/WireImage // Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV // John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Glaser will be making her SNL debut the following week on Nov. 8, with musical guest Sombr in his own SNL debut. The comedian has a new stand-up comedy special coming to Hulu next year and hosted the Golden Globes in January. She will return to the Golden Globes in 2026 to host for the second year in a row, but before that, she’s taking to the SNL stage.

Powell, meanwhile, can currently be seen in Hulu’s hit new show Chad Powers and also stars in The Running Man remake, and will be making his long-awaited SNL hosting debut on Nov. 15. He previously cameoed during Season 49 in 2024 when his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney was hosting. Powell will be joined by musical guest Olivia Dean, who is also making her debut and promoting her new album The Art of Loving.

So far, Season 51 has Bad Bunny and SNL alum Amy Poehler hosting. Sabrina Carpenter is pulling double duty this weekend when she’s the host and musical guest. She was the musical guest for the Season 49 finale, and also appeared during Quinta Brunson’s monologue in May. Additionally, Carpenter kicked off SNL50: The Anniversary Special with Paul Simon and later appeared in the special for a “Domingo” sketch back in February.

Saturday Night Live’s 51st season may just be getting started, but it’s already turning out to be a good one, even despite some cast and writer changes. November seems to be a good month for the hosts, and fans won’t want to miss it. All episodes of Saturday Night Live are streaming on Peacock. A new episode airs on Saturday on NBC.