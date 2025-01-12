Nikki Glaser Receives Great News After Golden Globes Hosting Success

After Nikki Glaser hosted the Golden Globes, she’s not done yet. While the comedian was concerned about getting canceled and was very careful with the jokes she told, that seemed to have paid off. A source close to Glaser, 40, told Daily Mail that she’s already signed on for next year and is “looking to make the Golden Globes her job for years to come. She has joked to friends that she wants to be the Ryan Seacrest of the Golden Globes.”

“She has signed on for a few more years but anticipates signing another contract after that and to continue to do it for a very long time,” they continued. “Though the ratings were down this year from last year, there was an overall feeling that it went well and that she was fantastic, and as people have seen her performance online after the show and as her star continues to rise, it will only get better and better. Lots of positive vibes are around her, and the show has had a bit of a struggle the past few years. Everyone is looking to see Nikki bringing them back to the prominence they once had, and she is ready to prove they made the right decision.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

HPhoto: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Glaser’s second Golden Globes hosting gig next year will come with a hefty raise. She was paid just over $400,000 for this year’s show, with the pay rising “significantly” for the 83rd ceremony in 2026. Glaser had actually signed a three-year deal last year to host the Golden Globes and after her well-received debut last weekend, that option is said to be moving forward.

On Monday, Nikki Glaser hinted at hosting the 2026 awards while speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show. “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue, and I got less than that, but that’s OK,” Glaser said. “I’ll get more next year. I feel well-paid for what I do. I’m alright.”

Glaser is no stranger to hosting, as she hosts reality series FBoy Island and its spinoff Lovers and Liars, as well her own series, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, just to name a few. Plus, after fellow comedian Jo Koy didn’t exactly pass the vibe check when he hosted the 2024 Golden Globes, the producers seem pretty content with Glaser. And it will be exciting to see how she ups the ante in 2026.