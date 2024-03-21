Hollywood Could Go on Strike Again This Summer

Just as Hollywood is getting back to normal after the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, it seems the industry might face yet another strike this summer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if deals on two major labor contracts aren't reached by July 31, Hollywood crew union IATSE might be planning a strike authorization vote.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees represents entertainment workers behind the scenes, working in live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, trade shows, and more throughout the U.S. and Canada. The union has launched two new contract campaign websites for Basic Agreement and Area Standards Agreement talks. A roadmap for the negotiations on the website state that the "Negotiating Committee is not interested in extending this agreement beyond the July 31 expiration. Depending on the status of negotiations around this time, there will either be a strike authorization vote or a ratification vote."

In 2021 when the union was in negotiations, the two same contracts came up, with negotiations getting extended multiple times. While a tentative agreement was reached almost three months after the deals were set to expire, over 98 percent of IATSE members authorized a strike, but it never happened. Variety reports that negotiations started up again between IATSE and the AMPTP this week to discuss "craft-specific" issues. Some of those issues include wage increases, enhanced contract enforcement and "quality of life" in regards to on-set working conditions in the Hollywood Basic Agreement.

THR reports that the International Cinematographers Guild was able to reach a tentative agreement with studios and streamers on Wednesday for the craft-specific issues. In a memo, IATSE Local 600 shared, "Today marked the conclusion of our bargaining team's in-person local negotiations with the AMPTP regarding our Camera and Publicist Agreements. We've reached a tentative agreement on Local 600 specific issues. We wish the remainder of the West Coast Studio Locals best of luck as they negotiate their local specific issues."

A tentative agreement in one area is definitely a good thing, but the union still has a long way to go. Considering how initial negotiations went for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA last year, there is no telling which way this will go for the IATSE. While they do still have until the end of July, it will be here before you know it. Hopefully, all turns out right with the union, and they get what they so rightfully need and deserve. Otherwise, it's going to be another long summer.