'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Reunites with Onscreen Father Jason Isaacs

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs had an off-screen reunion this weekend that had Harry Potter fans in their feelings. The two played Draco Malfoy and his father, Lucius Malfoy respectively in all eight of the fantasy films, and it appears they have stayed relatively close in the years since. Felton starred in a play on the West End this weekend and Isaacs was right there in the crowd watching.

Felton starred in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story, and Isaacs was there on Saturday. The two posed for a selfie together outside the theater and both shared it on Instagram. Felton made a reference to one of his own infamous lines from the Harry Potter films, writing: "My father heard about this, play I was in." Isaacs was more long-winded, writing a gushing post about how he had watched Felton grow up into a talented actor before his very eyes.

"So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants," he wrote. "Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

Felton is now 34 while Isaacs is 59, and the two spent a full decade together filming the Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011. Back in December, fans learned new details about just how close they are the rest of the cast were during that time in the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. It included archival footage of the child actors at the time attending classes between scenes, as well as modern-day interviews about how much they had looked up to the adult cast members at the time.

Felton also honored his other on-screen parent during that special – actress Helen McCrory, who played his character's mother, Narcissa Malfoy. During the special, Felton teared up as he said: "She taught me a lot. See? I can't even say it. She had this ability, yeah, just to sort of show such empathy in her eyes. It was a real treat to work with her."

In the same special, Isaacs recalled working with McCrory. He recalled: "I said, 'I think I've just met the best actress I've ever seen in my life.' I feel lucky to have worked with her and just shared just so much frankly adolescent laughter with on the set."