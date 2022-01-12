Emma Watson Reveals What She and Tom Felton Think of ‘Harry Potter’ Fan Frenzy Over Them

During HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton revealed that the two are still close friends. Fans loved hearing Watson talk about her childhood crush on Felton, and they both “think it’s sweet” to see how fans responded. Watson said she “fell in love” with Felton when they made the Harry Potter movies, but she later said the two never had an off-set romance.

“We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet,” Watson told British Vogue in a new interview when asked about the fan response to their stories in Return to Hogwarts. In the special, Watson admitted, “I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with” Felton. “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.” She later said she could be “vulnerable” with Felton.

Although there were plenty of rumors about their relationship turning romantic, that never happened. The two just developed a close friendship. “We are something if that makes any sense. We’ve been very close for a long time,” Felton said. “I adore her. I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment.” The two stars have “always loved each other,” Felton said, admitting that he “became very protective” of her and still has a “soft spot” for her.

In Return to Hogwarts, most of the main Harry Potter cast got together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The special was released in HBO Max on New Year’s Day. In the movies, Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter, while Watson starred as Hermione Granger. Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley and Felton played Draco Malfoy.

Watson told Vogue the “most emotional moment” of the reunion for her was when Grint told her he still loved her. “When Rupert says things, he really means them,” Watson said. “I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly. Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.”

Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson are still close friends, although the three aren’t constantly texting in a group chat. Grint will send Watson photos of his daughter Wednesday, while Radcliffe and Watson “try and calm each other’s nerves,” she said. “We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming,” Watson said.