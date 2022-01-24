‘Harry Potter’ Broadway Star Fired Over Misconduct Allegations

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder has been fired by producers following a complaint made by his co-star about the Broadway actor’s conduct shortly after the recently-revamped show returned to the stage. Just weeks after the show returned to Broadway on Nov. 16 following a pandemic shutdown, producers announced that Snyder, who played Harry Potter, will not return to the production following an independent investigation into his conduct.

The exact nature of the complaint made by Snyder’s on-stage wife Diane Davis, who played Ginny Weasley, has not been made public, but producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions did share that it was initially made on Nov. 19 – just three days after the show reopened. As the independent investigation was conducted, Snyder was suspended from the show. Sunday, producers announced that he will not return to the production and that his contract had been terminated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate,” the producers said in a statement. “We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Davis, meanwhile, has “made the personal decision to take a leave of absence,” producers continued. “Out of respect for her privacy – and to maintain the integrity of the investigation – we will make no further comment regarding the matter.” Both Snyder and David joined the cast of Cursed Child in 2019, replacing the original Broadway stars, Jamie Parker and Poppy Miller.

Prior to playing Potter, Snyder appeared on Broadway in Cry-Baby, If/Then, In Transit, and on television in shows like The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and Cold Case. Davis’ stage credits include Golden Boy, and she also appeared on television in shows including Dr. Death, Person of Interest and Fringe. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child debuted in London in 2016 and opened on Broadway in 2018. The show initially was a two-night performance when it opened, but the Cursed Child has been reworked as a one-show performance after its 15-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.