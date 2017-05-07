Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Broadway Debut Announced

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is officially coming to Broadway in 2018.

A Broadway debut had already been rumored, but the production has now made it official. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will debut at New York’s Lyric Theater on April 22, 2018.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened in July 2016 at the Palace Theater in London. While the script book has been made available worldwide, the Broadway debut will be the first time that the two-part play has been performed outside of the United Kingdom.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the official eighth story in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter saga, which previously concluded with the seventh novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows. The story takes plays nineteen years after the Battle of Hogwarts with Harry now an employee of the Ministry of Magic and his youngest son, Albus Severus, about to attend his first year at Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been met with critical acclaim. It became the most-awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play, Best Actor, and Best Director. The production has won 22 major theater awards in the United Kingdom, including the Evening Standard Best Play Award.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany, based on a story by Rowling, Thorne, and Tiffany.

The show’s synopsis reads, “It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Ticketing information, performance schedule, casting and further details for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway will be announced in the coming months.

