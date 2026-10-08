Halle Berry’s Daughter Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations Made Against the Actress

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Aubry is coming to her defense after the actress’s ex, Olivier Martinez, accused her of abusing their son, Maceo.

In a sworn statement obtained by Us Weekly from the Los Angeles Superior Court, Aubry slammed the allegations, saying she had never seen the Catwoman star act violently toward anyone. “I have also never seen my mom throw anything at anyone, not a knife, or plate, or any other object,” she pointed out. “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”

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The actress’s 18-year-old daughter further stated, “I have seen my mom and Maceo playfully wrestle, tickle each other, and roll around laughing on the floor or on a bed many times. I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her. I have never seen Maceo hurt, upset, cry, or do anything but laugh after his and my mom’s playful wrestling.”

Martinez filed and obtained a domestic restraining order for himself and Maceo earlier this month. In his filing, Berry’s ex sought emergency changes to the former couple’s 50-50 custody agreement. He further asked for a “no contact order” for Berry.

In his filing, Martinez claimed that the 13-year-old had told him during a phone call on September 26 that he had been “physically attacked” and “choked” by the actress during an argument. He further alleged that Maceo was “traumatized” by the supposed incident and did “not want to spend time” at Berry’s house.

He also accused Berry of putting their son in “choke holds” while training in “mixed martial arts “ in the past.

Berry’s legal team has since filed a motion to block Martinez’s custody arrangement request, claiming that the case is “not about domestic violence.”

“This is a case about a mother’s unwavering love for her son, her relentless fight for his success, and her continued efforts to implement critical interventions for his well-being over the constant interference and obstruction of a father unable to separate his own self-serving interests from the best interests of the minor child,” the lawyers stated.

In a letter to the court, Aubry described Berry as a loving and devoted parent to her and Maceo. “She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive, and deeply involved in our lives,” the letter reads. “No matter how demanding her career has been, she always made time for me and prioritized what was important to me.”

She went on to share, “I have watched her do the same for Maceo. She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments, and advocated for his education and access to medical treatment and therapy. She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her.”

Aubry further stated that she is heartbroken for her little brother, noting he was still a child. “It pains me to see him become the subject of a public dispute that he may not fully understand. I am also angry that Olivier did not respect or care about me enough to subject me to headlines about my mom. I feel like I am an afterthought for Olivier in his quest to destroy my mom.”

Regarding her brother’s health and well-being, Aubry said she really wanted to reach out to him and check in on him. “I want him to know that I love him,” she added. “However, because of Olivier’s filings, I am uncertain about what is allowed. I have refrained from reaching out because I do not want to do anything that could create additional complications for my mom. This has been upsetting for me because Maceo is my brother, I care deeply about him, and I am concerned about the impact these proceedings are having on him and his relationship with my mom.”

Berry and Martinez were married from 2013 to 2016.