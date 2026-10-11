Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Her Last Encounter With Ken Urker Before His Death

One week after her ex, Ken Urker, was discovered dead on his 34th birthday, Gypsy Rose Blanchard detailed her last encounter with him.

While speaking to Page Six, Blanchard recalled the encounter was a “simple, silly little moment” but one that means more to her than she could ever put in words. They saw each other last when she surprised him with an impromptu meal delivery on Sept. 22.

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“During one of our exchanges, I decided to surprise him with Burger King,” she said. “I pretended to be a DoorDash driver and left his food outside his door.”

The duo exchanged playful text messages after the delivery.

“You may leave me a five star review,” Blanchard wrote.

To which Urker replied, “Omg ur so crazy lol. Even got me a Hershey pie. Thanks.

“I didn’t know that would be the last time I would ever see him in person,” she told Page Six.

Blanchard also noted, “Looking back, I’m grateful that one of my final memories of Ken was something lighthearted, thoughtful, and filled with kindness. Sometimes it’s the smallest moments that become the most precious memories. I will carry that one with me forever.”

Urker was found dead on Oct. 1 in his home in Raceland, Louisiana. Officers from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence after receiving a phone call at 6:15 p.m. Urker was determined to be “dead upon [their] arrival.”

The responding officers notably discovered drug paraphernalia, a syringe, and a handgun at the scene.

Although the cause of death has not been officially announced, Blanchard previously told PEOPLE that she believed he died of an overdose.

Investigators have stated there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

The couple dated while Blanchard was incarcerated. After she split from ex-husband Ryan Anderson in early 2024, Blanchard confirmed she and Urker had rekindled their romance. They welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in late 2024.

Blanchard and Urker were notably separated before Urker died.