'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Responds After Comments About Her Looking 'So Young'

Good Bones star, Karen Laine, was feeling herself after receiving some compliments on social media. Laine has been on the receiving end of fans applauding her for looking "so young," remarks that caught the attention of the HGTV reality star and led to her most recent post, revealing what exactly she has been doing lately to achieve the new aesthetic.

Sharing a side-by-side photo of herself going through a micro-needling process, Laine credits the procedure to her healthy youthfulness. In describing the process, Laine explains: "Your own blood is drawn to create platelet-rich plasma, which is then painlessly microneedled into your skin." The two images were taken 36 hours apart and show off a dramatically different look. She credited her doctor, Dr. William Starsiak, whom she also happens to call her son for the look: "I am a little biased because he's my son, but if you go to him, you will love him."

the second picture is 36 hours later. Thanks to Dr. William Starsiak (website, https://t.co/0AhCxJT764). This is NOT an ad, I paid for my procedure. Otherwise, I couldn't give an honest appraisal. I am a little biased because he's my son, but if you go to him, you will love him — Karen E Laine (@mammachick1) August 30, 2020

The Good Bones recently received some good news over the weekend as HGTV announced it would be renewed for its sixth season. That means the lovable duo from Two Chicks & a Hammer, which features Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, will be back for another 14-episode season that'll see them tackling projects in Indianapolis. They also shared the news on Instagram, noting the season will be coming out in the summer of 2021. "We are so incredibly thankful to all of you for your continued support," the caption read. "We wouldn’t be able to do what we love if it wasn’t for all of you tuning in to watch every Tuesday!"

HGVT debuted Good Bones in 2016. The fifth season came out this June and is scheduled to run up until Sept. 8 with its season finale. Over the 50-plus episode run, the series has spotlighted the mother-daughter duo in their pursuit of carrying out projects in the home rehab business.

Good Bones will air on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET with the upcoming episode set to feature some drama, including their latest home renovation project collapsing. Hyped up as one of the most disastrous moments to date, viewers will be on the edge of their seats to see what the duo comes up with as things fall all out of sync in front of them.