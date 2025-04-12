3 ‘Glee’ Stars Just Reunited

Three William McKinley High grads have reunited.

Glee stars Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, and Darren Criss got together earlier this week for a very sweet reason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Agron shared a photo with her former co-stars on Instagram alongside the caption, “WMHS FOREVER. Completely & utterly heartwarming all around – another huge round applause for you, Darren.” She and Michele supported Criss at his Broadway show Maybe Happy Ending. Agron also shared some videos from backstage, as well as one of the bows. Their reunion comes less than a month after the 10th anniversary of the series finale, which aired on March 20, 2015 on Fox.

Michele also shared a series of photos from the reunion, writing, “Night out with my beautiful friend from high school to see our former classmate perform on Broadway.” Agron took to the comments to say she “LOVED EVERY MINUTE.” Considering it’s been far too long since fans have seen Rachel, Quinn, and Blaine together, many of them also wrote in the comments and they couldn’t get enough.

Much of the Glee cast has remained close since the Fox comedy came to an end, even more so following Naya Rivera’s tragic death in 2015, as many of them get together every year for the charity drive Snixxmas in memory of the late actress to benefit Alexandria House in Los Angeles. Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale host the rewatch podcast, And That’s What You REALLY Missed, where they occasionally bring on former co-stars.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, Glee premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons. It centered on an Ohio high school glee club competing in the show choir circuit as its members dealt with social issues such as sexuality, gender, race, family, and relationships. The series became an instant hit and won six Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run. The cast embarked on a live tour in 2010 and 2011 across North America and Europe, which spawned the concert film Glee: The Concert Movie. It released in theaters in August 2011.

Whether the reunion between Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, and Darren Criss could be the first of many, either between the three of them or other Glee stars, is unknown, but seeing them together is better than nothing. If the reunion makes fans want to rewatch Glee, all six seasons are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.