Former New York Giants First-Round Pick Flips off Franchise in Viral Video

A former New York Giants player has a strong message for the franchise. In a recent video, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney joked that he's hoping to earn another Super Bowl ring on his middle finger before sticking the finger up at the camera while saying it was "For everybody in New York right here." The incident happened before Toney and the Chiefs got their Super Bowl ring for the 2022 season.

Toney was traded to the Chiefs in Oct. after being drafted by the Giants in 2021. He played in seven regular season games for the Chiefs and caught 14 passes for 171 tards and two touchdowns. And in the Super Bowl, Toney caught one touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mhomes to help the team win its second Super Bowl in four years.

After the Super Bowl, Toney spoke to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt about becoming a champion. "It's all been a journey, man. I can't lie, it's just been a journey, man," Toney said, per On3Sports. "Just a lot of hard work, a lot of consistency. You know, I had a lot of setbacks and injuries, this and that, and I just never blinked. Never batted an eye. Just always knew the end goal was this right here, this confetti falling over our head."

Toney also talked about how the Chiefs rallied past the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the Super Bowl. "It was just the energy, you know," Toney said. "[Travis] Kelce came in, [Patrick] Mahomes, everybody came in, 'Man's it dead. We need some energy. We need some energy.' And you know, we just had to come bring it in the second half."

Toney was selected No. 20 overall by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 10 games in 2021 and caught 39 for 420 yards. During his short time with the Giants, Toney dealt with multiple injuries and disciplinary issues, which led to the Giants trading him. Toney, who is from Mobile, Alabama, played college football at the University of Florida. He was named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-America Second Team after catching 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2020 season.