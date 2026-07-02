Fox Morning Show Personality Hospitalized After ‘Unexpected Fall’

A Detroit news anchor who has been off the air since February was hospitalized last month after suffering a fall.

Amy Andrews, an anchor for Detroit’s Fox 2 News Morning on WJBK-TV since 2011, took to social media to update her followers on her arduous health journey. She said in an Instagram post on June 20 she was back in the hospital after having tests done on her spine and head after experiencing an “unexpected fall.”

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“It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me,” she captioned a selfie while wearing a hospital gown. “Yes, I’m in the hospital again. While recovering from a barrage of medical issues. … It looks like I’m going to be here for a little while.”

“Trust me, I’d much rather be with YOU, but for now I’m trying to get rest, get some answers, and focus on getting better,” she continued. “Most of all, I’d appreciate your prayers. I miss you, I love you guys, and I’m hoping to be back to causing trouble very soon.”

In February, Andrews said that she was on medical leave from the Fox station as she continued treatment for dysautonomia, a disorder that affects heart rate, blood pressure and circulation.

“My focus is following my doctors’ guidance so that I can return safely and consistently,” she said at the time, adding that her symptoms include “dizziness, vision changes, brain fog and sudden drops in blood pressure, making live television unsafe until it’s properly stabilized.”

In April, she wrote on Instagram that she was having surgery to help with her dysautonomia symptoms.

Andrews has had to take time away from work in the past; she took time off from the station in 2024 and 2022 due to mental health issues, sharing in 2022 that she was “suffering from debilitating depression and anxiety.” In 2021, she underwent back surgery.

She returned to Fox 2 in September 2025 and then was absent briefly in November. She returned to air before leaving again in February.

“I miss our mornings together more than I can say,” Andrews wrote in her post in February. “Please know I am working hard, I am not giving up, and my goal is to return as soon as I am medically able.”

According to her Fox 2 bio, she Andrews graduated from Oakland University as well as Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts. She worked in Colorado, California and Flint before making the move to her hometown of Detroit.